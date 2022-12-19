Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $823,000 Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 5,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.65.

Apple Stock Down 1.5 %

Apple stock opened at $134.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $149.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

