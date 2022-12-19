Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 119.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $41.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.39. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 14.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

