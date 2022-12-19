Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $29.17 Per Share

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $29.17 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $34.25. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $31.56 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ FY2024 earnings at $32.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $32.36 EPS.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 EPS.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $551.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $492.43.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $304.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.53 and a 200-day moving average of $406.06. The company has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $669.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 364.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charter Communications by 67.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,069 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 51,943.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 406,720 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Further Reading

