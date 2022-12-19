Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the November 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,300.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9,972.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10,103.23. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $9,050.00 and a twelve month high of $13,875.50.

Get Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LDSVF. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

About Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, Küfferle, and Pangburn's brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through approximately 500 own shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.