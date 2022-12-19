Chris Panichi Sells 3,500 Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) Director Chris Panichi sold 3,500 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $35,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $28,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NuScale Power Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $9.71 on Monday. NuScale Power Co. has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $15.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

About NuScale Power

(Get Rating)

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.