Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 669,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 15th total of 733,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 24.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 96.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 10.7% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.57. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $94.40.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $139.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.54 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

