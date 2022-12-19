Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Up 1.2 %

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Insider Activity at Collegium Pharmaceutical

Institutional Trading of Collegium Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares in the company, valued at $616,786.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 76,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $1,722,392.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,453 shares in the company, valued at $7,267,988.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 27,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $614,519.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,786.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,558 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 60,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 20,759 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,277 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

