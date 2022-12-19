Comcast Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Comcast in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the cable giant will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for Comcast’s current full-year earnings is $3.60 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Comcast’s FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.55.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. Comcast has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

