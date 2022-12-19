Comparing Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) and 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Zentek shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zentek and 5E Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentek $280,000.00 572.32 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.38 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Zentek has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zentek and 5E Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00

Zentek currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. 5E Advanced Materials has a consensus price target of $25.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.73%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares Zentek and 5E Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18% 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Zentek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

