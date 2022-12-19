Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $41,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $95.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.