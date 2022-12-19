ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.56) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt downgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

ConvaTec Group stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.46. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.01.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

