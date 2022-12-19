Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corning by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 13,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 273,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,170 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Corning by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 492,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Corning by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,793 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Corning stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Corning’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 50.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.