Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth $53,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Fox Advisors cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.18.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

