Critical Review: Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) and Its Peers

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) is one of 961 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Propanc Biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Propanc Biopharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Propanc Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Propanc Biopharma Competitors 3469 13854 40138 672 2.65

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 87.17%. Given Propanc Biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Propanc Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A -$2.66 million -0.02 Propanc Biopharma Competitors $1.83 billion $246.18 million -5.69

Propanc Biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma. Propanc Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,445.44% Propanc Biopharma Competitors -3,213.79% -176.63% -36.19%

Summary

Propanc Biopharma rivals beat Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Propanc Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propanc Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.