Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $27.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Transactions at Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.93 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.53% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,265 shares of company stock worth $1,731,043. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

