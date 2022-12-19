Csenge Advisory Group Buys 95 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $133.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.38 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $91.51 and a 52-week high of $135.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $110.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 31.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $647.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

