Csenge Advisory Group Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,643,000 after buying an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after purchasing an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $40.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

