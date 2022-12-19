Csenge Advisory Group Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after acquiring an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,412,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,145,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 82.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,223,000 after buying an additional 142,711 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $26,820,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 287.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 132,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,180,000 after buying an additional 98,156 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Down 2.0 %

SNA opened at $225.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $245.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.12.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total value of $7,382,153.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,166 shares of company stock valued at $11,337,057. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

