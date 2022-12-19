Csenge Advisory Group Invests $264,000 in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 38,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 83,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.