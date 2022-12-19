D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $159,815.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $172,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,937 shares of company stock worth $476,517. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHI opened at $89.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.05%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

