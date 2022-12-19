DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $177.55 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

