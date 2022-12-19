DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 646 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,822,000 after buying an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,578,614,000 after buying an additional 6,021,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after buying an additional 793,581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,557,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $908,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $26.37 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.39.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

