DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 1,905 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 517.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $142.65 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial set a $170.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.60.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

