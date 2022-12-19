DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 28,047 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,047 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.62 on Monday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.96.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.