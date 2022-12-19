DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 962 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Workday by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,509 shares in the company, valued at $61,579,414.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $846,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,497 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $514,548.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,579,414.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,207 shares of company stock worth $3,231,598 over the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

WDAY stock opened at $175.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.96. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $280.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of -141.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

