DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $210.54 billion, a PE ratio of 101.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.54. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($147.22) to £118 ($144.77) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 118 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,343.11.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

