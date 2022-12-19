DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,297,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 13,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $385.54 on Monday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.28 and its 200-day moving average is $343.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.49%.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

