DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 244 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in RLI by 1,433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 403,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,050,000 after acquiring an additional 377,233 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $26,151,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in RLI by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after acquiring an additional 116,705 shares during the period. Philo Smith Capital Corp bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in RLI by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after acquiring an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI opened at $126.71 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $96.22 and a 52-week high of $134.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.27 and its 200-day moving average is $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.47.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. RLI had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $312.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $7.26 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $29.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

