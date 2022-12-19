DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 164.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 89.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 767.3% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $119.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.29. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $65.13 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at $22,341,812.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

