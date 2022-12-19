DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.57.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $63.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.63. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

