DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $52.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.