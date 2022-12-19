DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.73.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 9.92%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

