DAVENPORT & Co LLC Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 195,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,441,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Down 1.5 %

GE opened at $77.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.46. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $103.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.24.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.