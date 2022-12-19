David A. R. Dullum Acquires 3,000 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.10 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

