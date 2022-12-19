David A. R. Dullum Acquires 3,000 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2022

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,422.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gladstone Investment Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $13.10 on Monday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88. The company has a market cap of $435.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAINGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 66.37% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Investment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

See Also

