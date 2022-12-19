DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in DaVita by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita Stock Performance

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $72.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.