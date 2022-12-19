Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.24) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.72. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 8,968,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,533,000 after purchasing an additional 766,667 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after purchasing an additional 578,511 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at $157,012,783.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 861,451 shares of company stock worth $16,321,549 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

