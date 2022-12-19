Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Delta Air Lines in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Delta Air Lines’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DAL. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

NYSE:DAL opened at $33.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.21. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.27.

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth $502,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

