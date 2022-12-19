DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 11.0% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in DexCom by 19.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $85.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.94.

Insider Activity

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 211.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $144.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.