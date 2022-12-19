Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 788,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,093,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,258,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo stock opened at $178.86 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $160.09 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.37) to GBX 4,500 ($55.21) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.62) to GBX 5,010 ($61.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,164.44.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

