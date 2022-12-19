DNB Asset Management AS Acquires Shares of 416,328 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 416,328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIPS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.80 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.66.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.4 %

About Vipshop

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

(Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.