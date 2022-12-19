DNB Asset Management AS Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.3% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 356,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EXR. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $149.30 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.05 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

