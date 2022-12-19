DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 35.8% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.18.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $32.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

