DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $669,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $227.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

