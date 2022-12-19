DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.54 Million Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 362,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after acquiring an additional 263,295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 346,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the period.

Several research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $33.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.19. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

