DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.54 Million Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,957.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 10,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,312,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.6 %

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.94.

Shares of TSCO opened at $210.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $241.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 54.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 39.96%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

