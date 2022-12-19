DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 632,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,698,000 after purchasing an additional 296,454 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 375.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $417,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PKG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE PKG opened at $130.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.00. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.