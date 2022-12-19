DNB Asset Management AS Invests $3.82 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $22,818,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 612.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 200,705 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,890,000 after purchasing an additional 172,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,205,000 after purchasing an additional 108,303 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 483.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $238.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.52. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $211.06 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Read More

