DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

DNB Asset Management AS cut its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 162,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NLOK opened at $21.66 on Monday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

