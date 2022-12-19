DNB Asset Management AS Lowers Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

DNB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,795 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Lennar were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 14.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after acquiring an additional 632,255 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the second quarter valued at about $38,616,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 65.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 117.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 561,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after acquiring an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.43. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $116.72.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.42. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.73.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

