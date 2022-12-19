DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,700 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 276,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 576,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 50,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.69.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 10,065 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $161,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,880 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

